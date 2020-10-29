Now Meghan doesn’t want a trial. It means she won’t have to face dad in court

She wants a summary judgment handed down instead, and is mulling a bid to strike out the privacy aspect of the case

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has applied to have her privacy and copyright claims against the UK’s Mail on Sunday decided by a judge, avoiding the need for a trial.



Her legal team has asked for summary judgment to be handed down in lieu of the trial, which is scheduled to begin in January, arguing that the newspaper has no chance of success...