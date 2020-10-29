World

Now Meghan doesn’t want a trial. It means she won’t have to face dad in court

She wants a summary judgment handed down instead, and is mulling a bid to strike out the privacy aspect of the case

29 October 2020 - 21:06 By Victoria Ward and Izzy Lyons

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has applied to have her privacy and copyright claims against the UK’s Mail on Sunday decided by a judge, avoiding the need for a trial.

Her legal team has asked for summary judgment to be handed down in lieu of the trial, which is scheduled to begin in January, arguing that the newspaper has no chance of success...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Now Meghan doesn’t want a trial. It means she won’t have to face dad in court World
  2. It’s all delightfully downhill from here: why we lose motivation in our mid-50s World
  3. Just Google ‘Microsoft’ and ‘antitrust case’ to see what happens to bullies World
  4. It’s not the economy, stupid. Why Bidenomics won’t win it for Joe World
  5. Eye on the world – October 30 2020 World

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...

Related articles

  1. It seems Meghan’s teaching hindered Harry a thing or two about racism World
  2. The Sussexes’ tone deafness is bad enough. Now Meghan’s upped the cringe factor World
  3. Calling Meghan now just isn’t suitable for her ‘intimidated’ co-star World
  4. 'If you listen to what I actually say, it's not controversial': Meghan on ... Lifestyle
X