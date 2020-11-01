Amazon land defender was murdered a year ago, but logging continues
No one has been arrested, while deforestation hit an 11-year high in 2019, with experts worried it’s out of control
01 November 2020 - 19:46
Illegal loggers are operating unchecked in Brazil’s Amazon as coronavirus rages despite government vows to act after an indigenous land activist was killed exactly one year ago trying to protect the rainforest, said his cousin.
Paulo Paulino Guajajara, or Lobo (“wolf” in Portuguese) was hunting on November 1 2019, inside the Arariboia reservation in Maranhao state when he was attacked and shot in the head. His cousin, Laercio Guajajara, was wounded but escaped...
