World

Amazon land defender was murdered a year ago, but logging continues

No one has been arrested, while deforestation hit an 11-year high in 2019, with experts worried it’s out of control

01 November 2020 - 19:46 By Zoe Tabary

Illegal loggers are operating unchecked in Brazil’s Amazon as coronavirus rages despite government vows to act after an indigenous land activist was killed exactly one year ago trying to protect the rainforest, said his cousin.

Paulo Paulino Guajajara, or Lobo (“wolf” in Portuguese) was hunting on November 1 2019, inside the Arariboia reservation in Maranhao state when he was attacked and shot in the head. His cousin, Laercio Guajajara, was wounded but escaped...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – November 2 2020 World
  2. Amazon land defender was murdered a year ago, but logging continues World
  3. Drive-thru ‘chaos’: Republicans take a shot at getting 100,000 votes voided World
  4. Covid might really spoil Christmas for Brits with an even longer lockdown World
  5. Bidencare or Trumpcare? Here’s the prognosis for the US economy World

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears

Related articles

  1. One dead in illegal deforestation raid in northern Brazil World
  2. Mars goes postal on palm oil deforestation, but greens aren’t having a bar of it World
  3. WATCH | Drone footage shows true extent of Amazon fire damage World
  4. Raging wildfires in the Amazon are a 'crime against humanity' News
X