Covid might really spoil Christmas for Brits with an even longer lockdown

Extension warning comes amid fears the health service will be overwhelmed, and of 80,000 dead this winter

The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday.



After resisting the prospect of a new national lockdown for most of last month, Johnson announced on Saturday that new restrictions across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until December 2...