Drive-thru ‘chaos’: Republicans take a shot at getting 100,000 votes voided

Democrat accused of exceeding constitutional authority by allowing drive-through voting during the pandemic

A federal judge in Texas scheduled an emergency hearing for Monday on whether Houston officials unlawfully allowed drive-through voting and should toss 100,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area.



In a brief order, US district judge Andrew Hanen in Houston on Friday agreed to hear arguments by a Republican state legislator and others that votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in the Houston area should be rejected...