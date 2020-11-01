World

Drive-thru ‘chaos’: Republicans take a shot at getting 100,000 votes voided

Democrat accused of exceeding constitutional authority by allowing drive-through voting during the pandemic

01 November 2020 - 19:45 By Jan Wolfe

A federal judge in Texas scheduled an emergency hearing for Monday on whether Houston officials unlawfully allowed drive-through voting and should toss 100,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area.

In a brief order, US district judge Andrew Hanen in Houston on Friday agreed to hear arguments by a Republican state legislator and others that votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in the Houston area should be rejected...

