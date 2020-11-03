Kim’s not playing in Pyongyang: he has a ‘submarine-launched ballistic missile’
South Korea says its neighbour is building two submarines, after unveiling ‘76 ballistic missiles in October’
03 November 2020 - 20:26
North Korea is building two submarines, including one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday after a closed-door briefing by the South’s National Intelligence Service.
North Korea has a large submarine fleet, but only one known experimental vessel capable of carrying a ballistic missile...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.