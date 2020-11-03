Kim’s not playing in Pyongyang: he has a ‘submarine-launched ballistic missile’

South Korea says its neighbour is building two submarines, after unveiling ‘76 ballistic missiles in October’

North Korea is building two submarines, including one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday after a closed-door briefing by the South’s National Intelligence Service.



North Korea has a large submarine fleet, but only one known experimental vessel capable of carrying a ballistic missile...