Kim’s not playing in Pyongyang: he has a ‘submarine-launched ballistic missile’

South Korea says its neighbour is building two submarines, after unveiling ‘76 ballistic missiles in October’

03 November 2020 - 20:26 By Sangmi Cha

North Korea is building two submarines, including one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday after a closed-door briefing by the South’s National Intelligence Service.

North Korea has a large submarine fleet, but only one known experimental vessel capable of carrying a ballistic missile...

