Melbourne Cup’s grim toll grows with another death, all in the name of money

Activists are outraged after stallion Anthony Van Dyck was put down on Tuesday, the seventh since 2013

The death of Epsom Derby-winner Anthony Van Dyck cast a pall over the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, angering animal rights activists, while highlighting the growing toll of Australia’s most prestigious horse race.



Carrying top weight in the gruelling 3.2km handicap, the Aidan O’Brien-trained horse broke down with 350m to run on a hot afternoon at Flemington Racecourse and was put down by vets soon after Twilight Payment’s victory...