Whatever happens to America, some family ties may never be great again
Differences over Trump have divided families, torn up friendships and turned neighbour against neighbour
03 November 2020 - 20:26
When lifelong Democrat Mayra Gomez told her 21-year-old son five months ago that she was voting for Donald Trump in Tuesday’s presidential election, he cut her out of his life.
“He specifically told me, ‘You are no longer my mother, because you are voting for Trump’,” Gomez, 41, a personal care worker in Milwaukee, said. Their last conversation was so bitter that she is not sure they can reconcile, even if Trump loses his re-election bid...
