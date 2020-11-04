Bite the ballot: Twitter, Facebook face labelling test on Trump election posts

They are flagging them, but are slammed for not restricting their reach, in a test of how they police false information

Facebook and Twitter flagged some of President Donald Trump’s posts on the US election as votes were still being counted, in a real-time test of their rules on handling misinformation and premature claims of victory.



The two companies have been under fierce scrutiny over how they police rapidly spreading false information and election-related abuses of their platforms. In the weeks before Tuesday’s vote, both vowed action on posts by candidates trying to declare early victory...