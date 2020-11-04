It’s all irie in the US of A, where some are getting spliffs, shrooms and buckaroos

More than 100 ballot questions on a range of topics have led to some pleasing outcomes for voters

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona legalised marijuana for recreational use on Tuesday and Oregon approved the country’s first therapeutic use of psilocybin, the hallucinogenic drug known as magic mushrooms.



The measures on drug use were among more than a hundred ballot questions put to voters on a range of topics, including elections, abortion rights and taxes...