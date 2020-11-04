LGBTI candidates surf rainbow wave to victory in US election

Wins for 10% of candidates hailed as historic moment for LGBTQ people of colour and transgender Americans

LGBTI candidates have surfed a rainbow wave to victory in the US elections as early results suggest a series of historic wins, including Sarah McBride becoming the first openly transgender person to win a state senate seat.



At least 35 of a record 574 LGBT+ candidates on the ballot were estimated to have won as of early Wednesday, including Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones, respectively the first out gay Afro-Latino and black men elected to Congress...