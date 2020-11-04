World

‘Massive’ damage in the lungs may explain ‘long Covid’

Researchers study organs of virus victims to shed light on symptoms that persist long after recovery

04 November 2020 - 20:26 By Kate Kelland

A study of the lungs of people who have died from Covid-19 has found persistent and extensive lung damage in most cases and may help doctors understand what is behind a syndrome known as “long Covid”, in which patients suffer ongoing symptoms for months.

Scientists leading the research said they also found some unique characteristics of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, which may explain why it is able to inflict such harm...

