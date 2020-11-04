‘Massive’ damage in the lungs may explain ‘long Covid’
Researchers study organs of virus victims to shed light on symptoms that persist long after recovery
04 November 2020 - 20:26
A study of the lungs of people who have died from Covid-19 has found persistent and extensive lung damage in most cases and may help doctors understand what is behind a syndrome known as “long Covid”, in which patients suffer ongoing symptoms for months.
Scientists leading the research said they also found some unique characteristics of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, which may explain why it is able to inflict such harm...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.