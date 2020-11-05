World

Jaguar parts are in huge demand in China - and Latin American gangs are cashing in

Criminal groups use poor law enforcement, bribery and porous borders to smuggle bones, teeth and genitals

05 November 2020 - 20:24 By Oliver Griffin

Criminal organisations in Bolivia and other Latin American countries are bribing police and circumventing customs restrictions to smuggle jaguar parts to mainland China, an investigation by environmental groups showed on Thursday.

Seventy-five intelligence sources across Latin America, including traffickers, confirmed in a report commissioned by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in the Netherlands (IUCN NL) that criminals operate established routes and sometimes bribe high-ranking police officers to look the other way...

