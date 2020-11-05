Our ideas about saving energy just went out the window - one made of ‘water’
A ‘liquid window’ cuts energy consumption in buildings by up to 45% compared with traditional glass windows
05 November 2020 - 20:27
A newly developed “liquid window” can block sunlight to keep a building cool and absorb heat to be gradually released during the day or night to cut energy costs, scientists said.
The window, invented by researchers at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, uses a hydrogel-based liquid between glass panels and was found to reduce energy consumption in buildings by up to 45% compared with traditional glass windows...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.