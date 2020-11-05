World

Our ideas about saving energy just went out the window - one made of ‘water’

A ‘liquid window’ cuts energy consumption in buildings by up to 45% compared with traditional glass windows

05 November 2020 - 20:27 By Michael Taylor

A newly developed “liquid window” can block sunlight to keep a building cool and absorb heat to be gradually released during the day or night to cut energy costs, scientists said.

The window, invented by researchers at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, uses a hydrogel-based liquid between glass panels and was found to reduce energy consumption in buildings by up to 45% compared with traditional glass windows...

