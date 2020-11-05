Sew cheeky: French designer in trouble again for ‘pinching’ indigenous designs

It's not the first time Isabel Marant has been accused of using traditional symbols without regard for those who created them

Mexico's culture ministry has questioned French fashion designer Isabel Marant’s use of patterns from indigenous Mexican communities, marking the government’s latest complaint over high-fashion brands appropriating local styles.



According to the ministry, Marant’s latest collection, including a long cape with stripes and starburst designs in grey and brown hues, includes elements from the Purepecha people of Mexico’s Michoacan state...