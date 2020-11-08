Crowning glory for Japan’s Akishino, but where to for royal women?

Akishino has finally formally been proclaimed as changes to the succession law will probably intensify

Japan formally proclaimed Crown Prince Akishino the first in line as heir to the throne on Sunday, the last of a series of ceremonies after his elder brother, Emperor Naruhito, became monarch in 2019 after their father’s abdication.



The day-long ceremonies at the palace had been scheduled for April, but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and have been scaled back as infections rise, though Japan has escaped the explosive outbreak seen in many other countries...