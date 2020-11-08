He calls it ‘the epitome of hell’, yet he is unleashing it on his people

Ethiopia’s Tigrayans risk displacement in what could be the ‘largest state collapse in modern history’

Nine million people risk displacement from the escalating conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the UN said, warning that the federal government’s declaration of a state of emergency was blocking food and other aid.



Prime minster Abiy Ahmed is pressing ahead with a military campaign he announced on Wednesday against the northern region, despite international pleas to pursue dialogue with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The group led the country’s multi-ethnic ruling coalition until Abiy took office in 2018...