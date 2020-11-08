Woman loses 22 relatives after landslide buries Guatemalan village

Storm Eta wreaking havoc in Central America as rescuers face a ‘terrible reality’ at ground zero

Rescue workers on Saturday clambered over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to reach a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed and led to the disappearance of dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.



Storm Eta’s torrential downpours toppled trees, engorged swift-moving rivers and ripped down parts of a mountainside above the village of Queja in the central Guatemalan region of Alta Verapaz, burying dozens of people in their homes...