Apple takes a bite out of Taiwanese supplier for violating students

Workers worked overtime or night shifts after firm 'falsified paperwork to disguise the violations'

09 November 2020 - 19:57 By Josh Horwitz and Yimou Lee

Apple has put its Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation after finding the company violated the US tech giant’s supplier code of conduct by asking student employees to work night shifts or overtime, Apple said on Monday.

Pegatron had misclassified student workers and falsified paperwork to disguise the violations, and in some cases also breached the code by allowing students to perform work unrelated to their majors, Apple said...

