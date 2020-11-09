Face for sale: leaks and lawsuits blight Russia facial recognition

Moscow's Big Brother state is great for fighting crime, but infringes on privacy, activists claim

When Anna Kuznetsova saw an advert offering access to Moscow’s face recognition cameras, all she had to do was pay 16,000 roubles (R3,231) and send a photo of the person she wanted spying on.



The 20-year-old — who was acting as a volunteer for a digital rights group investigating leaks in Moscow’s pervasive surveillance system — sent over a picture of herself and waited...