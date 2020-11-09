How the US will dump Trump if he tries to make the White House his again
There’s a deadline for his departure, Biden can transition to power and the Secret Service will remove trespassers
09 November 2020 - 19:57
The US has a long history of peaceful transfers of power that is likely to continue despite President Donald Trump’s attacks on the legitimacy of the election result, national security experts said.
Here is what to expect in the weeks and months to come...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.