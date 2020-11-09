World

How the US will dump Trump if he tries to make the White House his again

There’s a deadline for his departure, Biden can transition to power and the Secret Service will remove trespassers

09 November 2020 - 19:57 By Jan Wolfe

The US has a long history of peaceful transfers of power that is likely to continue despite President Donald Trump’s attacks on the legitimacy of the election result, national security experts said.

Here is what to expect in the weeks and months to come...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘People see us as trash’: pandemic locks Ethiopian girls into sex work World
  2. Apple takes a bite out of Taiwanese supplier for violating students World
  3. Face for sale: leaks and lawsuits blight Russia facial recognition World
  4. How the US will dump Trump if he tries to make the White House his again World
  5. Eye on the world – November 10 2020 World

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Related articles

  1. Trump says 'this election is far from over' World
  2. It’s not too late for Trump to embrace dignity by stepping down: Mandela ... South Africa
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | These election results prove that when it comes to the US, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Loved or hated, Trump stamped his face on the Mideast conflict World
X