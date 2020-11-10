K-pop girl band faces a crisis of ‘panda diplomacy’ in China

Agency cans a reality TV episode following outrage over the apparent mishandling of a cub

A reality TV episode showing K-pop girl band BLACKPINK holding a newly born panda was pulled after accusations in China that the group mishandled a national treasure, the latest row between South Korea’s entertainment stars and audiences in its large neighbour.



Last month, South Korean boy band BTS was heavily criticised in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War, and some BTS-related products were removed from Chinese websites...