President refuses to be ‘Trumped’ as he mounts legal assault on vote ‘fraud’

US attorney-general authorises prosecutors to 'pursue substantial allegations' of voting irregularities

President Donald Trump is pushing ahead with legal challenges to the results of last week’s election after US attorney-general William Barr told federal prosecutors to look into any “substantial” allegations of voting irregularities.



Barr’s directive to prosecutors prompted the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest. It came after days of attacks on the integrity of the election by Trump and Republican allies, who have alleged widespread voter fraud, without providing evidence...