Scientists red-flag huge mental illness risk in Covid-19 patients
One in five are likely to develop illness, while those with existing mental health issues are at higher risk of contracting the virus
10 November 2020 - 20:18
Many Covid-19 survivors are likely to be at greater risk of developing mental illness, psychiatrists said on Monday, after a large study found 20% of those infected are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days.
Anxiety, depression and insomnia were most common among recovered patients in the study and the researchers also found significantly higher risks of dementia...
