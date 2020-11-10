Scientists red-flag huge mental illness risk in Covid-19 patients

One in five are likely to develop illness, while those with existing mental health issues are at higher risk of contracting the virus

Many Covid-19 survivors are likely to be at greater risk of developing mental illness, psychiatrists said on Monday, after a large study found 20% of those infected are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days.



Anxiety, depression and insomnia were most common among recovered patients in the study and the researchers also found significantly higher risks of dementia...