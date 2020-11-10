Snow small matter - remote Canadian town uses ‘Beardar’ to spot polars

The radar system is deployed in remote sub-Arctic area to keep hundreds of the dangerous carnivores in check

Along the frosty coast of Hudson Bay, hundreds of polar bears have been wandering for weeks, waiting for the winter sea ice to form so they can return to hunting ringed seals.



Until then, they represent a danger to the 900 people living in nearby Churchill — a remote sub-Arctic town in Canada famous for the visiting carnivores...