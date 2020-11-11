World

Russia says it’s outdone Pfizer’s shot as mass mink deaths spark fresh Covid horror

The country says its effort is 92% effective, but the animals' deaths have experts worrying new strain will dodge vaccines

11 November 2020 - 20:37 By Polina Ivanova

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from Covid-19, according to interim trial results, the country’s sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with western drugmakers in the race for a shot.

The initial results are only the second to be published from a late-stage human trial in the global effort to produce vaccines that could halt a pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people and ravaged the world economy...

