Statue honouring feminist pioneer sinks to nude depths, say critics

It's meant to honour Mary Wollstonecraft, but it merely reinforces tired old tropes, say critics for whom the exposed bits are too much

A newly unveiled nude female statue in London meant to honour feminist pioneer Mary Wollstonecraft has been targeted by unknown critics who stuck black tape on its breasts and pubic area, draped it in Covid-19 masks and dressed it in a T-shirt.



The sculpture by British artist Maggi Hambling, unveiled on Tuesday, angered feminists and other critics who said the naked figure drew attention to the female body instead of honouring the 18th-century intellectual’s achievements and influence...