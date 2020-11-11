World

When will ‘embarrassing’ Trump eventually admit defeat?

Meanwhile, Biden makes plans to move into White House as president stubbornly clings to hope

11 November 2020 - 20:37 By Andy Sullivan

US president-elect Joe Biden will lay the groundwork for his new administration on Wednesday as President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.

Trump has declined to concede, instead lodging unsupported charges of election fraud that have gained little traction. His campaign said it planned to file a lawsuit in Michigan to halt the state from certifying its results, a day after it brought a similar action in the battleground state of Pennsylvania...

