When will ‘embarrassing’ Trump eventually admit defeat?
Meanwhile, Biden makes plans to move into White House as president stubbornly clings to hope
11 November 2020 - 20:37
US president-elect Joe Biden will lay the groundwork for his new administration on Wednesday as President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.
Trump has declined to concede, instead lodging unsupported charges of election fraud that have gained little traction. His campaign said it planned to file a lawsuit in Michigan to halt the state from certifying its results, a day after it brought a similar action in the battleground state of Pennsylvania...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.