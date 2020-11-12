Covid-hit minorities fleeing to rural UK run into a much older pandemic: racism

Though the great outdoors has surged in popularity, green spaces are not shared equally among all

Being stared at, photographed in secret, and even having a bottle thrown at you – all because you went for a quiet walk through the British countryside.



These are just some of Maxwell Ayamba’s experiences while introducing black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people to rural beauty spots for the past 15 years, many of whom had never ventured beyond the cities they resided in...