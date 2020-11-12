Democracy or dictatorship? Trump’s post-election moves spark outcry

Attempted coup, military posturing, petulance: whatever Agent Orange is up to, his hirings and firings are legal

He fired his defence secretary, installed a conspiracy-minded loyalist as chief counsel at an intelligence agency, and tapped a retired army colonel who backed martial law on the Mexican border for a top Pentagon job.



And all this within days of being declared the loser of a US presidential election — a result Donald Trump has declared fraudulent...