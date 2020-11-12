World

Recycling the wheel: Dutch students build electric car out of waste

Plastics from the sea, toys and kitchen appliances all went into creating the vehicle entirely out of rubbish

12 November 2020 - 19:32 By Reuters

Dutch students have created a fully functioning electric car made entirely out of waste, including plastics fished out of the sea, recycled PET bottles and household rubbish.

The bright yellow, sporty two-seater the students named “Luca” can reach a top speed of 90km/h and has a reach of 220km when fully charged, the Technical University of Eindhoven said...

