Recycling the wheel: Dutch students build electric car out of waste

Plastics from the sea, toys and kitchen appliances all went into creating the vehicle entirely out of rubbish

Dutch students have created a fully functioning electric car made entirely out of waste, including plastics fished out of the sea, recycled PET bottles and household rubbish.



The bright yellow, sporty two-seater the students named “Luca” can reach a top speed of 90km/h and has a reach of 220km when fully charged, the Technical University of Eindhoven said...