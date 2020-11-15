Asia forms world’s biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group that excludes US
The deal puts China in a better position to shape the area’s trade rules and cut its dependence on other markets
15 November 2020 - 18:34
Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the world’s largest free trade bloc on Sunday, a China-backed deal that excludes the US, which had left a rival Asia-Pacific grouping under President Donald Trump.
The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at a regional summit in Hanoi is a further blow to the group pushed by former US president Barack Obama, which his successor Trump exited in 2017...
