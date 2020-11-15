World

Despite winning Covid war, Aussies still find something to moan about

Too many expats want to come home, leaving the country worried it doesn’t have enough quarantine facilities

15 November 2020 - 18:33 By Lidia Kelly

Australia’s triumph in reining in Covid-19 while infections spiral up in many parts of the world is making the country a “victim of our own success”, as Australians overseas want to come home, a cabinet minister said on Sunday.

The country closed its borders in March to all but citizens and residents, and the government has kept entries capped and put those allowed in into a two-week mandatory quarantine...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 16 2020 World
  2. Trump’s sh*t-to-a-blanket tactics inflame supporters and delay transition World
  3. Asia forms world’s biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group that excludes US World
  4. Despite winning Covid war, Aussies still find something to moan about World
  5. ‘One soldier kept dancing while he shot and later vultures circled’ World

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...

Related articles

  1. Lockdowns abroad hit earnings at home Business
  2. Australia orders more Covid-19 vaccines for total of 135 million doses World
  3. Australia records no new Covid-19 cases for first time in five months World
X