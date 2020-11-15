Despite winning Covid war, Aussies still find something to moan about

Too many expats want to come home, leaving the country worried it doesn’t have enough quarantine facilities

Australia’s triumph in reining in Covid-19 while infections spiral up in many parts of the world is making the country a “victim of our own success”, as Australians overseas want to come home, a cabinet minister said on Sunday.



The country closed its borders in March to all but citizens and residents, and the government has kept entries capped and put those allowed in into a two-week mandatory quarantine...