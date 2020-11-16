ANALYSIS | Can Biden continue to bridge the gap on US’s other identity divide — class?

The issue played a critical role in the presidential election and will continue to sway politics

Race is often a central issue in American political life. But, as the 2020 presidential election has shown us, class is a topic that matters just as much, perhaps even more, at least in terms of votes.



While the Republican incumbent, Donald Trump, won a majority of small towns and rural areas, his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, took communities that represent a whopping 70% of the US economy, according to Brookings Institution data. No matter where voters were in the country, if they lived in an economic growth hub, it’s likely that they voted for Biden...