World

Inside the hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine: how BioNTech made the breakthrough

The couple behind the German company are pioneers in a technology that could transform medicine

16 November 2020 - 20:14 By Joe Miller

The call came on the evening of November 8, as doctors Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci were catching up with paperwork at their modest home near the German city of Mainz. It confirmed that their at-times-controversial lives’ work had produced a breakthrough that could offer humanity a route out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A vaccine candidate developed by the company they cofounded 12 years ago, BioNTech, was more than 90% effective in preventing the disease, a far higher level than the widely used jabs for flu, shingles or rabies. It proved for the first time that the deadly virus could be vanquished by science...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Unique deal is a win-win for landless Thais and mangroves World
  2. Lockdown’s long-term legacy: ‘If I was at school, I would never have fallen ... World
  3. Eye on the world – November 17 2020 World
  4. Inside the hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine: how BioNTech made the breakthrough World
  5. ANALYSIS | Can Biden continue to bridge the gap on US’s other identity divide — ... World

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application

Related articles

  1. Russia focuses on freeze-dried vaccine doses as transport fix World
  2. WATCH | Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions remain World
  3. Pfizer's vaccine 'very promising' but has 'cold chain challenges', says WHO Health & Sex
  4. Pfizer, BioNTech say their Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective World
X