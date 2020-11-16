Lockdown’s long-term legacy: ‘If I was at school, I would never have fallen pregnant’

Stats show adolescent pregnancies have almost tripled in some parts of Kenya ... and the nation isn’t alone

Jackline Bosibori wept when she found out she was pregnant. The 17-year-old’s mother, who is raising six children alone, collapsed in their one-room home. They had been repeatedly threatened with eviction and couldn’t afford another mouth to feed.



“If I was in school, this could have not happened,” said Bosibori, who wants to become a lawyer...