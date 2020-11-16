Lockdown’s long-term legacy: ‘If I was at school, I would never have fallen pregnant’
Stats show adolescent pregnancies have almost tripled in some parts of Kenya ... and the nation isn’t alone
16 November 2020 - 20:15
Jackline Bosibori wept when she found out she was pregnant. The 17-year-old’s mother, who is raising six children alone, collapsed in their one-room home. They had been repeatedly threatened with eviction and couldn’t afford another mouth to feed.
“If I was in school, this could have not happened,” said Bosibori, who wants to become a lawyer...
