World

Unique deal is a win-win for landless Thais and mangroves

Families get desperately needed land in the vital ecosystems as long as they preserve them

16 November 2020 - 20:15 By Rina Chandran

Thai authorities have reached an agreement with a landless community that will allow villagers to live in a mangrove forest if they help protect the area, a unique collaboration that could work across the country, land rights groups said.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the government, human rights groups and about 45 families in the coastal town of Ranong, the community will not get ownership rights but will receive assistance in building homes and access to utilities...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Unique deal is a win-win for landless Thais and mangroves World
  2. Lockdown’s long-term legacy: ‘If I was at school, I would never have fallen ... World
  3. Eye on the world – November 17 2020 World
  4. Inside the hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine: how BioNTech made the breakthrough World
  5. ANALYSIS | Can Biden continue to bridge the gap on US’s other identity divide — ... World

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application

Related articles

  1. In the year of travel bans, tourists threaten Taiwan islanders’ way of life World
  2. Know your inkonjane from your inhlolamvula? Here’s a guide that’s taken off Lifestyle
  3. Who will conserve conservation in Africa? Lifestyle
  4. Amazon land defender was murdered a year ago, but logging continues World
X