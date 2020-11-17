World

Anti-Trump Republicans map an uncertain future

Any bipartisan compromises with the Biden administration will probably be limited

17 November 2020 - 19:28 By Courtney Weaver

For four years, Sarah Longwell has longed for the defeat of Donald Trump. This month, she finally got her wish.

A co-founder of the political action committee Republican Voters Against Trump, Longwell has been a leading voice of the GOP “Never Trump” movement, which sought to prevent Trump from winning first the Republican nomination in 2016, then the White House and finally a second term. On the first two goals, the movement failed. On the third, it succeeded. Now comes the aftermath...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Great Scott! Boris has it in for Clyde and part of him is nervous World
  2. When it comes to fake meat, it’s all about the fat World
  3. Anti-Trump Republicans map an uncertain future World
  4. The kids aren’t alright: how Generation Covid is losing out World
  5. Eye on the world – November 18 2020 World

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application

Related articles

  1. Trump’s sh*t-to-a-blanket tactics inflame supporters and delay transition World
  2. ANALYSIS | Can Biden continue to bridge the gap on US’s other identity divide — ... World
  3. Democracy or dictatorship? Trump’s post-election moves spark outcry World
  4. When will ‘embarrassing’ Trump eventually admit defeat? World
X