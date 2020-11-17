Anti-Trump Republicans map an uncertain future

Any bipartisan compromises with the Biden administration will probably be limited

For four years, Sarah Longwell has longed for the defeat of Donald Trump. This month, she finally got her wish.



A co-founder of the political action committee Republican Voters Against Trump, Longwell has been a leading voice of the GOP “Never Trump” movement, which sought to prevent Trump from winning first the Republican nomination in 2016, then the White House and finally a second term. On the first two goals, the movement failed. On the third, it succeeded. Now comes the aftermath...