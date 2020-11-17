Great Scott! Boris has it in for Clyde and part of him is nervous
Johnson says giving powers to Scotland was ‘a disaster’, causing jitters among conservatives and enraging nationalists
17 November 2020 - 19:28
British prime minister Boris Johnson called the devolution of powers to Scotland “a disaster”, a comment that played into the hands of Scottish nationalists pushing for an independence referendum that opinion polls suggest they could win.
The bonds holding the UK together have been severely strained over the past five years by Brexit and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and 14 recent polls have shown a majority of Scots now support independence...
