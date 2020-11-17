The kids aren’t alright: how Generation Covid is losing out

A global survey shows resentment is brewing among the under-30s as unemployment and restrictions bite

When Mary Finnegan, 27, and her sister Meg, 22, left their Brooklyn, US, flat to return to their parents’ home in March, they took enough clothes to last two weeks. Their stay stretched into months.



“It was like a return to homeschooling: no boys, no play dates, nowhere to go, except home and the liquor store,” Mary said. As the coronavirus pandemic worsened and universities closed, Mary and Meg were followed by three other siblings, turning the parental four-bedroom house in Washington, New Jersey, into a “food hall, a bakery and a gym”, according to their mother Lori...