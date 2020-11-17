World

The kids aren’t alright: how Generation Covid is losing out

A global survey shows resentment is brewing among the under-30s as unemployment and restrictions bite

17 November 2020 - 19:27 By Federica Cocco

When Mary Finnegan, 27, and her sister Meg, 22, left their Brooklyn, US, flat to return to their parents’ home in March, they took enough clothes to last two weeks. Their stay stretched into months.

“It was like a return to homeschooling: no boys, no play dates, nowhere to go, except home and the liquor store,” Mary said. As the coronavirus pandemic worsened and universities closed, Mary and Meg were followed by three other siblings, turning the parental four-bedroom house in Washington, New Jersey, into a “food hall, a bakery and a gym”, according to their mother Lori...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Great Scott! Boris has it in for Clyde and part of him is nervous World
  2. When it comes to fake meat, it’s all about the fat World
  3. Anti-Trump Republicans map an uncertain future World
  4. The kids aren’t alright: how Generation Covid is losing out World
  5. Eye on the world – November 18 2020 World

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application

Related articles

  1. Hammered by the economy, fledglings move back in with mom and dad South Africa
  2. Nine out of 10 South Africans worried about paying bills as Covid-19 bites South Africa
  3. We dismissed them as narcissists — now they are leading us Business
  4. Eight out of 10 households hit hard by lockdown, claims TransUnion survey South Africa
X