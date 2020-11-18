World

DRC closes door on Ebola with response that will help Covid vaccine rollout

A months-long outbreak has ended, with authorities ‘applying best practices from the outbreak to coronavirus’

18 November 2020 - 20:26 By Hereward Holland and Fiston Mahamba

The Democratic Republic of the Congo on Wednesday announced the end of an almost six-month Ebola outbreak in the west of the country, as health authorities looked to apply lessons from the successful response to the fight against Covid-19 in Africa.

The outbreak, which infected 130 people and killed 55, emerged in June, weeks before a separate Ebola epidemic in the east drew to a close. That one killed more than 2,200 people, the second-most in the disease’s history...

