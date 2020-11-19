Migrants face terror and death, but prospect of a better life makes it worthwhile

Experts are worried about the thousands who may have died undetected, but migrants ‘are not afraid’

Seven neighbours from a village in western Senegal boarded a fishing boat crammed with migrants just after midnight on October 26. Their destination: Europe, 1,600km away over open ocean.



Two of them are now missing, presumed dead, after the boat carrying dozens of people capsized in a collision with the Senegalese coastguard...