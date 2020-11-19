Social entrepreneurs + social innovation = social responsibility

NPOs are innovating to sustain themselves and others, but business and governments need to step in too

As Covid-19 forces businesses worldwide to reinvent themselves, social entrepreneurs are getting creative to help communities hit hard by the pandemic — from a Ugandan medicine-on-wheels service to upcycled face masks made by vulnerable women in Peru.



While recessions and falling revenue are affecting ethical businesses too, many such companies are proving particularly adept at innovating and finding new opportunities...