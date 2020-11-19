World

Social entrepreneurs + social innovation = social responsibility

NPOs are innovating to sustain themselves and others, but business and governments need to step in too

19 November 2020 - 19:52 By Beh Lih Yi and Nita Bhalla

As Covid-19 forces businesses worldwide to reinvent themselves, social entrepreneurs are getting creative to help communities hit hard by the pandemic — from a Ugandan medicine-on-wheels service to upcycled face masks made by vulnerable women in Peru.

While recessions and falling revenue are affecting ethical businesses too, many such companies are proving particularly adept at innovating and finding new opportunities...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Migrants face terror and death, but prospect of a better life makes it ... World
  2. Europe doesn’t want to ‘see race’, but Covid is a rude awakening World
  3. Social entrepreneurs + social innovation = social responsibility World
  4. Have journalists finally learnt how to challenge political lies? World
  5. Eye on the world – November 20 2020 World

Latest Videos

Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application
Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application

Related articles

  1. Designers go slow and sustainable at virtual SA Fashion Week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. EDITORIAL | Those people you ‘see’ hauling your ‘trash’ could be our saviours Opinion & Analysis
  3. ‘We treat human beings like waste by ignoring or brutalising them’ Opinion & Analysis
  4. CECIL RAMONOTSI | Every one of us can help small businesses grow Opinion & Analysis
  5. Hammered by the economy, fledglings move back in with mom and dad South Africa
X