World

Condé Nast hunts for new ways to make money from its titles

The owner of Vogue and The New Yorker aims to reverse years of losses by pushing e-commerce and gifts

22 November 2020 - 17:54 By Anna Nicolaou

When coronavirus hit the streets of Milan, Paris and New York, Roger Lynch had already been mapping out a plan to turn around Condé Nast’s beleaguered magazine business. Several months on, the media group’s CEO, a tech pioneer with no prior experience in publishing, said he was “totally validated” by the pandemic.

As global lockdowns put the world on pause, print advertising fell off a cliff and fashion houses were shuttered, hopes that Condé Nast, the company behind Vogue and The New Yorker, would finally turn a profit after years of losses were quickly dashed. Yet people stuck at home were watching the group’s Bon Appétit cooking videos and reading The New Yorker and Wired’s websites more than ever.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – November 23 2020 World
  2. Is this the end of the tie? World
  3. Condé Nast hunts for new ways to make money from its titles World
  4. Judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania World
  5. Take a leaf out of Asia’s book, Europe, or it will be Covid-19 take three World

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021

Related articles

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Let's keep the dialogue, and fine journalism, going Opinion & Analysis
  2. WATCH LIVE | How to get multichannel marketing right Lifestyle
  3. Democracy is struck a blow by media retrenchments — Editors South Africa
  4. Hundreds of jobs to go as Covid-19 forces Media24 to fold two newspapers and ... South Africa
X