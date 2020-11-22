Is this the end of the tie?

Men are shunning them, possibly signalling a shift from 20th-century hierarchies to 21st-century adaptability

A few days ago, Takeshi Niinami, CEO of Suntory, the Japanese drinks group, joined a virtual Financial Times conference with other corporate leaders to discuss environmental issues. As I watched him talk about single-use plastics and water recycling, I had a nagging feeling that something looked odd on my computer screen. Finally, I worked it out: Niinami was ­wearing a tie.



Once that would have been unremarkable; after all, the necktie was a defining symbol of 20th-century business culture. But one consequence of the Covid-19 lockdown is that it seems to have largely killed off the accessory...