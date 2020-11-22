Judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania

Scathing opinion is latest blow to US president’s effort to overturn election defeat

A federal judge on Saturday dealt a blow to US President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election, dismissing a lawsuit in Pennsylvania as shoddy, without evidence and contrary to the US constitution.



The dismissal of the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, which had sought to block the certification of Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state, was the latest courtroom defeat for the president in his unprecedented effort to cling to office despite losing the election...