World

African-Americans are going to bear the brunt as public-sector jobs are cut

Dramatic fall in tax receipts during pandemic forces US states and cities to lay off workers

23 November 2020 - 20:27 By Nicole Rogers

When 2020 began, Kyra Hahn was making a living by employing a time-tested strategy in the African-American community. The Denver native had found a job in the public sector — as a youth-services librarian in Portland, Oregon.

Then Covid-19 hit. Hahn’s work life grew “chaotic” as she dealt with rapidly evolving safety guidelines, a last-minute relocation of her branch and finally the news in August that her job was being eliminated as her library system responded to the pandemic. The next month, after weeks of union negotiations, she settled for a voluntary layoff...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Trust and obey ... and the state and public sharing ideas. That’s how to beat ... World
  2. Hope springs eternal as Kenyan villagers nurture founts of clean water World
  3. Vaccine race: where are we, and what’s the holdup? World
  4. African-Americans are going to bear the brunt as public-sector jobs are cut World
  5. Eye on the world – November 24 2020 World

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene

Related articles

  1. KOERT PRETORIUS | Claims about health workers’ welfare are far from the reality Opinion & Analysis
  2. HILARY JOFFE: There’s a way to make the illusion of investment a reality Business
  3. G20 lays out wider Covid-19 debt relief Business
  4. Most Wall Street workers to get lower 2020 bonuses -study Business
X