Hope springs eternal as Kenyan villagers nurture founts of clean water

A project to keep springs clean and divert water to villages is changing lives and saving the environment

23 November 2020 - 20:27 By Wesley Langat

Monica Kirui, 30, a mother of five from Kipsegon, remembers queuing for hours as she waited to fetch water from the local springs, the only source of fresh drinking water in her village in the southern part of Kenya’s Rift Valley.

One of the few springs in the area that has water year round, Kipsegon attracts people from all over. In the past, some would wait overnight to get their water, often contaminated by so many people dipping containers into the springs, Kirui said...

