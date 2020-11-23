Trust and obey ... and the state and public sharing ideas. That’s how to beat virus

Taiwan’s Covid-19 and other successes are due to the ‘collective intelligence’ of its government and people: minister

Taiwan’s widely praised handling of the coronavirus was largely due to collective intelligence and transparency, besides masks and handwashing, according to its digital minister, Audrey Tang.



The island of 24 million people has recorded about 620 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, and never went into a full lockdown, instead using technology, contact tracing and 14-day quarantines for arrivals to limit the outbreak...