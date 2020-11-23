Vaccine race: where are we, and what’s the holdup?

Here are answers to the pertinent questions on the path to the effective immunity shot

Drugmakers and research centres around the world are working on Covid-19 vaccines, with large global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of thousands of participants well under way.



The following is what we know about the race to deliver vaccines to help end the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 1.34 million lives worldwide:..