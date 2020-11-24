50,000 deaths and counting: how Britain bungled its Covid-19 response

The country’s fragmented, bureaucratic reaction has been disastrous from day one and led to a second wave

On the doorstep of a terraced house in northern England, virus-hunter Colin Hutchinson came face to face with the new wave of Covid-19 and the obstacles to slowing its spread.



A retired surgeon, Hutchinson is part of a local team of “contact tracers” in Halifax, Yorkshire, that aims to reach infected people before they infect others. His experience that day in mid-October, he said, summed up why Britain’s “tracking of the virus is very, very poor”...