World

50,000 deaths and counting: how Britain bungled its Covid-19 response

The country’s fragmented, bureaucratic reaction has been disastrous from day one and led to a second wave

24 November 2020 - 20:21 By Andrew MacAskill, Ryan McNeill, Stephen Grey, Steve Stecklow, Tommy Wilkes and Andrew R.C. Marshall

On the doorstep of a terraced house in northern England, virus-hunter Colin Hutchinson came face to face with the new wave of Covid-19 and the obstacles to slowing its spread.

A retired surgeon, Hutchinson is part of a local team of “contact tracers” in Halifax, Yorkshire, that aims to reach infected people before they infect others. His experience that day in mid-October, he said, summed up why Britain’s “tracking of the virus is very, very poor”...

